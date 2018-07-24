JobsCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $35,302.00 and $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024815 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin (JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us . JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JobsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.