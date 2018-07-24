Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

FITB opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 555,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,503.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 171,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

