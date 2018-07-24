JD.Com Inc (JD) Holdings Decreased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 150.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 95,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.90, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.58.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $100.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

