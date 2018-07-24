Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,662,482 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
See Also: What does relative strength index mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.