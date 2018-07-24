Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities set a $175.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $194.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.20. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $444.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.68, for a total transaction of $32,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen J. Wilson sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,780 shares of company stock worth $3,662,482 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

