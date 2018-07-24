Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $29.46 Million Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.35% of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 372,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000.

BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

