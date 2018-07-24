Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,084 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $64,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $8,121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 327.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF traded down $0.21, reaching $113.65, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 444,911 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

