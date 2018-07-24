Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,381,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $192,627,000 after buying an additional 1,664,098 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,470.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,153,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after buying an additional 1,108,244 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after buying an additional 455,025 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after buying an additional 309,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,318. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

