Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 706,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd comprises about 2.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $55,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 3.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.4% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 0.5% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 149,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 1.6% during the first quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

