Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,484,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America traded down $3.75, reaching $184.52, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 21,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, insider Lisa J. Uthgenannt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.10, for a total transaction of $819,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755 shares in the company, valued at $683,785.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,462 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.