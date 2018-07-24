James Investment Research Inc. Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.19% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in CBIZ by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 269,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 82,199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CBIZ by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CBIZ by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 14,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $321,704.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald V. Weir sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $203,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $1,016,737. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBIZ opened at $22.60 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

