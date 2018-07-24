James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming opened at $35.06 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $3,117,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,161.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,547,745.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,817.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,024 shares of company stock valued at $16,883,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

