J.Jill Inc (JILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get J.Jill alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 178,084 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 216,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,881 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JILL opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.88. J.Jill has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.76.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.