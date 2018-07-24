Ivy (IVY) Price Hits $0.0386 on Exchanges

Ivy (CURRENCY:IVY) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ivy has a total market capitalization of $12.26 million and $10,021.00 worth of Ivy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ivy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ivy has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ivy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011872 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00411339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00146142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023380 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000906 BTC.

About Ivy

Ivy’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. Ivy’s total supply is 1,610,924,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,151,463 tokens. Ivy’s official Twitter account is @ivykoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ivy’s official message board is medium.com/@ivykoin . Ivy’s official website is www.ivykoin.com

Buying and Selling Ivy

Ivy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ivy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ivy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ivy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ivy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ivy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.