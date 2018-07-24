iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 80,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

