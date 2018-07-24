iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR) Position Lifted by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index comprises approximately 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the first quarter worth $18,461,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 5.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 166,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 10.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,677,000 after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 9.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 1.9% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index alerts:

IJR opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $87.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.