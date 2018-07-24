iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF opened at $72.79 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.15 and a 12-month high of $77.54.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.8015 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging markets countries.

