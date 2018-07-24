iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) Holdings Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $89.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

