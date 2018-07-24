iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,323 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.82% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $62,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $109,990,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31,517.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 827,657 shares during the last quarter. Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,728,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,709,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,410,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,806,000.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.37. The company had a trading volume of 107,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,144. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.09 and a 52 week high of $129.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.2749 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

