Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Holdings Trimmed by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,656,000 after purchasing an additional 423,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 91,515 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $319,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain opened at $34.81 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 110.33%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

