Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ionis Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8730110624999 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals opened at $44.56 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,400. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

