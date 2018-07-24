ION Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $245,138.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00012683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00085861 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024811 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008039 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000248 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,612,207 coins and its circulating supply is 21,712,207 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

