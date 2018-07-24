InVitae Corp (NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 20,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $141,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $46,645.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,515 shares of company stock worth $281,984 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InVitae by 103.2% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. 45,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,390. InVitae has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 127.38% and a negative net margin of 154.96%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that InVitae will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

