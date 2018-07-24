Investors Sell Newmont Mining (NEM) on Strength (NEM)

Traders sold shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $19.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $42.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.69 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Newmont Mining had the 25th highest net out-flow for the day. Newmont Mining traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $37.13

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.22.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Newmont Mining had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 5,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 3,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $112,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,307.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $948,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 51,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 1.1% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 130,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 85.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Newmont Mining by 3.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

