Investors Buy Shares of Weyerhaeuser (WY) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $74.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $18.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.14 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Weyerhaeuser had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Weyerhaeuser traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $34.55

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,153,000 after buying an additional 124,411 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 118,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 98,854 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

