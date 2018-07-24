Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for FirstEnergy (FE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) recently:

7/18/2018 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

7/17/2018 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

7/16/2018 – FirstEnergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – FirstEnergy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2018 – FirstEnergy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

6/13/2018 – FirstEnergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of FirstEnergy have gained against a decline of its industry. FirstEnergy is now reporting as a fully regulated utility company and maintained its operating guidance for the year. FirstEnergy’s modernization drive and ambitious Energizing the Future plan is processing well and is aimed at upgrading its transmission capabilities. Inspection and regular maintenance keep its infrastructure ready for providing quality services to customers. FirstEnergy's transformational investment will help strengthen its balance sheet by lowering existing debts. However, the risks of unplanned outages and stringent regulatory norms are some of the headwinds. Any delay in completion of the ongoing capital project could hurt its operation and profitability, going forward.”

6/1/2018 – FirstEnergy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

FirstEnergy opened at $34.83 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,890.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

