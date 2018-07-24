Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

7/19/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/29/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €13.60 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.30 ($16.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/7/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €14.30 ($16.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.40 ($24.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali traded up €0.03 ($0.04), hitting €15.73 ($18.51), during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,790,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali SpA has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.