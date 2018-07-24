Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mattel (MAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT):

7/13/2018 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mattel’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. The recent Toys "R" Us liquidation was a significant drag on the last reported quarter’s revenue and profits and may continue to be so in the near-term. Also, sluggish performance of certain segments and brands along with the loss of Disney deal has added to its woes. A challenging retail environment for toys is hampering the company’s performance. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands – Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price – to drive growth. However, various headwinds to revenue & margin growth remains a major cause of concern. The recent dividend suspension might also not go down well with the investors and in turn hurt the company’s stock-price performance. Meanwhile, efforts to achieve cumulative cost savings and enhanced margins are added positives.”

7/10/2018 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2018 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2018 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/28/2018 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2018 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mattel’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. The recent Toys "R" Us liquidation was a significant drag on the last reported quarter’s revenue and profits and may continue to be so in the near-term. Also, sluggish performance of certain segments and brands along with the loss of Disney deal has added to its woes. A challenging retail environment for toys is hampering the company’s performance. Even so, Mattel expects its Cars franchise, strategic investments in emerging markets and key power brands – Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price – to drive growth. However, various headwinds to revenue & margin growth remains a major cause of concern. The recent dividend suspension might also not go down well with the investors and in turn hurt the company’s stock-price performance. Meanwhile, efforts to achieve cumulative cost savings and enhanced margins are added positives.”

6/18/2018 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2018 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2018 – Mattel had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2018 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Mattel traded down $0.04, reaching $16.56, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 120,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.01. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.70 million. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 322.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mattel by 654.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mattel by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 68.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter.

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

