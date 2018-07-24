Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) recently:

7/24/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/17/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/9/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/5/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.29).

6/15/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/12/2018 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group opened at GBX 308.50 ($4.08) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Marks and Spencer Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274.30 ($3.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.27).

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported GBX 27.80 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 27.80 ($0.37). Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 1.65%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This is an increase from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Archie Norman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £100,450 ($132,958.31).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

