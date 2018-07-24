Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 target price on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Investar opened at $27.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.36. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.78%. equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, Director James M. Baker acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,168 shares of company stock worth $32,168. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 62.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 86.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 61.9% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

