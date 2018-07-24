Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

VRP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,040. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

