Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (XSHD)

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF opened at $26.21 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.