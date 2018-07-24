Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 40.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust opened at $179.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $140.18 and a 12-month high of $180.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.3764 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.