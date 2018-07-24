Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Position Raised by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,735,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period.

PGX traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,832. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

