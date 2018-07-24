Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

