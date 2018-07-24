Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF opened at $22.83 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

