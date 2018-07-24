Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Price Target Raised to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $515.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $506.19.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $519.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $538.98. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark J. Meltzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.65, for a total value of $2,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.15, for a total transaction of $1,229,663.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,770 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,993. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,011,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,555,000 after buying an additional 62,491 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,399,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,678,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 736,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,079,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 598,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,952,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

