Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index accounts for 1.1% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 2,815.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,356,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 8,229.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,946,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 819.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index by 512.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,520,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the second quarter worth $134,659,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index opened at $86.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $87.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

