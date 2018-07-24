Intl Cons Airl/S (ICAGY) versus Southwest Airlines (LUV) Critical Survey

Intl Cons Airl/S (OTCMKTS: ICAGY) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Intl Cons Airl/S has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Southwest Airlines has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intl Cons Airl/S 12.18% 80.31% 18.11% Southwest Airlines 16.95% 23.25% 8.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intl Cons Airl/S $25.95 billion 0.28 $2.26 billion $5.81 3.05 Southwest Airlines $21.17 billion 1.47 $3.49 billion $3.50 15.30

Southwest Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intl Cons Airl/S. Intl Cons Airl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwest Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Intl Cons Airl/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intl Cons Airl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Southwest Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intl Cons Airl/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southwest Airlines pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southwest Airlines has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Intl Cons Airl/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Intl Cons Airl/S and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intl Cons Airl/S 2 3 1 0 1.83 Southwest Airlines 0 4 15 0 2.79

Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $67.55, suggesting a potential upside of 26.12%. Given Southwest Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southwest Airlines is more favorable than Intl Cons Airl/S.

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Intl Cons Airl/S on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intl Cons Airl/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, IAG Cargo, Avios, and Aer Lingus brands. As of February 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 547 aircraft flying to 268 destinations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company offers a suite of digital platforms to support customers needs across the travel journey, including Southwest.com, mobile.southwest.com, an iOS app, an android app, an email subscription service, and push notifications; and Swabiz.com, a Website for business customers that offer businesses shared stored company credit cards, company activity reporting, and centralized traveler management services. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

