InterDigital (IDCC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

InterDigital opened at $82.05 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.85.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 25.85%. InterDigital’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that InterDigital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

In related news, insider William J. Merritt sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $216,869.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,257,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Belk sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $47,230.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,171 shares of company stock worth $734,763. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

