InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) vs. Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Head-To-Head Analysis

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE: IHG) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 4.11% 16.46% 2.79%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and Red Rock Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterContinental Hotels Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Red Rock Resorts 0 4 6 0 2.60

InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus target price of $64.19, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $33.44, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Given InterContinental Hotels Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterContinental Hotels Group is more favorable than Red Rock Resorts.

Dividends

InterContinental Hotels Group pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterContinental Hotels Group pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red Rock Resorts pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. InterContinental Hotels Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. InterContinental Hotels Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterContinental Hotels Group and Red Rock Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterContinental Hotels Group $1.78 billion 6.94 $592.00 million $2.43 26.73 Red Rock Resorts $1.62 billion 2.58 $35.15 million $0.62 57.79

InterContinental Hotels Group has higher revenue and earnings than Red Rock Resorts. InterContinental Hotels Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Rock Resorts has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5,348 hotels with 798,075 rooms. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort in Sonoma County, California; and Gun Lake in Allegan County, Michigan. It operates 19,219 slot machines; 319 table games; and 4,316 hotel rooms. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

