Insider Selling: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Major Shareholder Sells 22,836 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Intrafund sold 22,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $675,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TPI Composites traded up $0.39, reaching $30.10, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 196,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,645. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth $474,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TPI Composites by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 116,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

