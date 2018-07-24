Insider Selling: Sonoco Products Co (SON) VP Sells 7,705 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) VP Allan H. Mcleland sold 7,705 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $437,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,062.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SON traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.00. 1,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 4.57%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 58.78%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “$56.02” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth $278,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $3,342,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

