Insider Selling: Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 10,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Sultzbaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Marc Sultzbaugh sold 256 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $22,044.16.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Marc Sultzbaugh sold 1,800 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $143,550.00.

NASDAQ MLNX traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $82.45. 14,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,923. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $268.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 6,174.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLNX. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

