Insider Selling: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (IDRA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,773,567 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 2,773,567 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $2,385,267.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Invest Corp Pillar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 250,500 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $263,025.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Invest Corp Pillar sold 1,860,776 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $1,879,383.76.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.01, hitting $0.86, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,130. The company has a market cap of $186.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.43. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Idera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.70% and a negative net margin of 9,117.07%. research analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,005,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,848,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 994,232 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 277,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,461.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 417,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. The company uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and nucleic acid chemistry technology.

