Insider Selling: Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) SVP Sells 9,979 Shares of Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) SVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 9,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $381,796.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Herman Miller opened at $37.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Herman Miller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter valued at $121,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $181,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 81.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

