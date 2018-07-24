Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells 6,650 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $252,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CarGurus traded down $0.23, hitting $38.70, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 464,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,936. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.42.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 5,772.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CarGurus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,522,000 after acquiring an additional 466,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.