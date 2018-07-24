Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells 6,650 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $252,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CarGurus traded down $0.23, hitting $38.70, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 464,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,936. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.42.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CARG has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.
