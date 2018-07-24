Insider Buying: Second Sight Medical Products Inc (EYES) Director Buys 24,476 Shares of Stock

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Director Gregg Williams acquired 24,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $40,874.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Gregg Williams acquired 22,760 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,919.60.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Gregg Williams acquired 25,575 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $45,523.50.

On Thursday, June 14th, Gregg Williams acquired 35,235 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $64,480.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Gregg Williams acquired 26,922 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.48.

On Friday, June 8th, Gregg Williams acquired 16,954 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,517.20.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Gregg Williams purchased 43,843 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,178.56.

On Monday, June 4th, Gregg Williams purchased 26,485 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,645.75.

On Friday, June 1st, Gregg Williams purchased 25,355 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,456.45.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Gregg Williams purchased 12,350 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $24,453.00.

On Thursday, May 3rd, Gregg Williams purchased 6,756,757 shares of Second Sight Medical Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.36.

Second Sight Medical Products traded down $0.10, reaching $1.52, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 392,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,940. The company has a market cap of $111.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 3.17. Second Sight Medical Products Inc has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 387.35% and a negative return on equity of 307.76%. equities analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned about 0.12% of Second Sight Medical Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Second Sight Medical Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

