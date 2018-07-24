Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Insider Acquires 12,900 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) insider Gmt Capital Corp acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.37 per share, with a total value of C$43,473.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 25th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 16,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$52,316.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 20,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.21 per share, with a total value of C$65,805.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,100 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$36,075.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 8,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$26,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Gmt Capital Corp acquired 14,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$45,844.00.

Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at C$4.41 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a one year low of C$2.41 and a one year high of C$4.75.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$174.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.77 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 31.22%.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.60 to C$5.10 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

