Inphi (IPHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 27.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Inphi updated its Q3 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Inphi traded down $0.11, hitting $34.23, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,511. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.03. Inphi has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

