Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings. Innospec reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $360.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Innospec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Innospec from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

In other Innospec news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,500 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $263,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,606.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,910 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $227,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,841 shares of company stock worth $1,209,657. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,604,000 after buying an additional 265,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,219,000 after buying an additional 86,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,134,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after buying an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after buying an additional 41,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Innospec opened at $79.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

